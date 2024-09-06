MP tells BJP workers to increase party membership multifold
September 6, 2024

Mysuru: MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has called upon BJP workers to enhance the party membership multifold for realising Prime Minister’s dreams of making the country Viksit and Shreshta Bharat.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘BJP membership drive-2024’ in front of the party office in Chamarajapuram  here yesterday.

Pointing out that the party has launched a nationwide membership drive, Yaduveer said that the drive is part of the effort to materialise the PM’s concept  of Viksit Bharath. He called upon the party workers to spare no efforts in enrolling new members to the party in their localities.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa in his address, said that the BJP membership drive is being held once in 6 years. Pointing out that every booth has been tasked with enrolling atleast 300 new members, he asked the party workers to visit every homes and enrol members and ensure that no nook and corner is left out. He further said that the public can become BJP members by giving a missed call to Mob: 88000-02024.

City BJP President L. Nagendra said that Prime Minister Modi launched the nationwide BJP membership campaign on Sept.2, while Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra launched the same in the State the same day. Noting that there are ample opportunities for the party for expanding its base in the city and the district, he called upon the party workers to work in this direction. Stating that the local body polls are vital for the party workers, he said that a high enrolment means that the party will have it easy in the polls.

Former MLC Thontadarya, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, former Mayors Sandesh Swamy and Shivakumar, District BJP President L.R. Mahadevaswamy, former MLA B. Harshavardhan, leaders B.P. Manjunath, N.V. Phanish, H.G. Giridhar, Kaveesh Gowda, B.M. Raghu, Cable Mahesh, Dr. Lakshmi Ashwingowda, Mangala Somashekar, S. Mahadevaiah, Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Devarahalli Somashekar, Hoshalli Venkatesh, Balakrishna, Kiran Jayaramegowda and others were present.

Searching