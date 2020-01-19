Pulse Polio drive begins in Mysuru

January 19, 2020

Polio vaccine to be administered at 330 booths today

Vaccinators to visit house-to-house till Jan. 23 from tomorrow

Mysuru: In a bid to maintain the polio-free status granted to India on Mar. 27, 2014 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and to prevent children from falling prey to polio, the Mysuru District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Society, backed by the respective drives launched by Centre and State Governments, launched the five-day Pulse Polio drive for 2020 this morning.

The drive was launched at Jayanagar Community Health Centre in city by new Mayor Tasneem in the presence of MLAs L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas and G.T. Devegowda, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and others.

Polio vaccines would be administered to 90,157 children below five years of age in city at 330 booths from 8 am to 5 pm during the drive today.

From tomorrow, vaccines would be administered by the vaccinators by visiting house-to-house till Jan. 23.

According to the statistics, Mysuru Urban has a population of 10,45,116 with 2,15845 houses which has 90,157 children below five years.

There are 97 High Risk Area (HRA) sites which has 26,305 HRA-below five years.

A total of 330 booths have been established and 75 Supervisors, 1,320 Vaccinators and two Mobile teams have been deployed for the purpose.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Venkatesh, Pulse Polio Nodal Officer Dr. L. Ravi, MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, WHO Mysuru Unit Surveillance Medical Officer Dr. Sudheer Nayak, District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Siraj Ahmed, District Programme Co-ordinator Prasad and others were present.

