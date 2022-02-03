Pungent smell from industrial chemicals: A health hazard

February 3, 2022

Sir,

There is a Raja Kaluve which runs through the Metagalli industrial area and bisects KRS road at the junction where one takes a right turn to RBI just before Falcon Tyres. This drain further continues towards GRS Fantasy Park.

Of late, there has been a strong pungent smell of chemicals coming from the drain early in the morning and late evening for the past few months. The smell is spread across a wide area of the stretch from GSSS Engineering College on KRS road all the way until GRS Fantasy Park and maybe further. The odour is so strong that even a double mask worn is unable to prevent the suffocating smell.

Since such a strong smell is a trademark of industrial chemicals, the suspicion falls on the numerous industries along the stretch who may be discharging the untreated chemicals to the drain in the dead of the night.

Discharging such chemicals is against the norms of pollution control laws of our country. Such chemicals may contain heavy carcinogenic metals which could cause cancer and other diseases apart from causing breathing problems to the elderly and children. They also cause contamination of groundwater affecting humans, flora and fauna.

A few years back, there was a fire in this drain due to the presence of chemicals during summer. The heat from the fire was so intense that a section of KRS road above this drain cracked and traffic had to be diverted for a few hours.

Ironically, the State Pollution Control Board which is very close to the KRS road signal on the Outer Ring Road must also be facing this problem. I sincerely request the Pollution Control Board, elected representatives and civic authorities to take serious note of this issue and fix the problem.

– Kasi Ganeshan, Metagalli, 30.1.2022

