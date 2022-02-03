City commemorates civic honour to Gandhiji in 1927
February 3, 2022

The Mysuru District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation and Seshadripuram Degree College had organised a programme at the Town Hall and also at MCC premises this morning to commemorate the civic honour accorded to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Mysuru on Feb. 3 in 1927. Gandhiji is said to have inspected the MCC building which was under construction and the citizens had accorded him a civic honour as Gandhiji was leading the freedom struggle.

Picture shows District Minister S.T. Somashekar offering floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhiji as MLA Tanveer Sait, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others look on. At the event held at MCC premises, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra offered floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhiji in the presence of Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and others. Freedom fighters attended today’s programme.

