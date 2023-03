March 20, 2023

Pushpa Raman (85), wife of late Dr. G. Raman and a resident of KRS Road in Metagalli, passed away this morning in city. She leaves behind son Dr. Premnath Raman, daughter Premula Srikanth, son-in-law Srikanth and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites at the foot of Chamundi Hill this evening.