PWD Engineers recruitment

December 12, 2021

With the KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) scheduled to conduct the written exam (competitive exam and Kannada exam) for recruitment of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers in PWD (Public Works Department) from Dec. 13 to 15, the city Police have enforced prohibitory orders in 200 mts. radius around all the 35 exam centres in city from Dec. 13 to 15.

The ban orders will be in force from 6 am till 6 pm on all the three days. Accordingly, all photo copy shops in the vicinity of the centres have been asked to shut down on these days.  Also, barring the candidates and exam staff, no other unauthorised person will be allowed entry to the exam centres, according to a press release issued by the Office of the City Police Commissioner.

  1. Ravi says:
    December 16, 2021 at 1:49 am

    Who can say, the government is not doing enough to recruit very honest, clean handed PWD engineers? LOL!!

  2. boregowda says:
    December 16, 2021 at 2:02 am

    After applying all the recommendations, reservations and quotas one could only expect most corrupt and inefficient engineers who will continue the shoddy and substandard work.

