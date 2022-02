February 8, 2022

R. Krishnamurthy (71), a retired Police Officer and a resident of Mysuru, passed away at a private hospital in Mysuru on Monday following brief illness.

A native of Kodiugane village in the taluk, he leaves behind his wife, two daughters, one son and a host of relatives and friends. Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan is the brother-in-law of the late Police officer.

Last rites were held at Kodiugane village on Monday evening.