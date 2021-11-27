Radisson Blu honours its COVID heroes
Radisson Blu honours its COVID heroes

November 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Radisson Blu Plaza, one of the most reputed hotels in Mysuru, honoured members of their workforce for their selfless contribution during the pandemic- induced lockdown early last year at an event in the hotel recently.

Select members of the hotel’s workforce team had come forward voluntarily, locked themselves inside the hotel for months and sacrificed their personal safety. They had also distanced themselves from their families and had not stepped out of the hotel to eliminate the risk of leaving the hotel shut and also to ensure the daily upkeep of the property.

When the hotel geared up to reopen, another team swung into action, toiled day and night to revamp operations and prepare the hotel for guests well on time.

Their unprecedented act of heroism was duly acknowledged by the hotel during its Annual Day celebration recently. Themed ‘Saluting COVID Warriors’ the event had Senior Heart Specialist and Clinical Director of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Mysuru Dr. M.N. Ravi as the chief guest. He spoke about the pandemic and cardiac diseases and distributed awards to the team members.

“The entire team was truly moved by those among us who dared to stand up and face the challenge last year,” said the Hotel’s Team Leader – Sales & Marketing C. Harikrishnan.

“As a workforce, we have always been like a close-knit family. The pandemic further reinforced our resolve and inspired us to bring out the best in each of us which makes us different from the rest,” he added.

