Skill-based ‘Incident Response System’ course held at ATI

November 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Centre for Disaster Management, Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Mysuru, had organised a special training programme for Identified Group A Officers on ‘Incident Response System’ (IRS) from Nov.15 to 20 at ATI.

Gyanendra Kumar, IAS, Joint Director (Training), spoke on the importance of Incident Commander and teams for quick response without procrastination during disasters. 

Dr. Ashok Sanganal, Course Director, provided inputs on the structure of IRS covering 6 modules that included both basic and advanced skills and SOPs.

Throughout six days, different disaster scenarios were given to the participants and they have worked in groups by integrating themselves into IRS organisation.

Incident facilities, resource allocation, management, incident action plan and task sharing were done intensively. A study visit to Kodagu district to assess the landslide, flood vulnerabilities and past disaster experience was carried out. The course was an amalgamation of practice, SOPs, discussion on modules, exercise activities, role plays and presentations by the officers.

Dr. VLS Kumar from Red Cross and Col. Ravi Shirahatti delivered sessions on medical response and disaster response approach in army respectively. Dr. M. Dileep Kumar, Communication and IT Officer, co-coordinated the course. For details contact Mob: 97407-68931.

