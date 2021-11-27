November 27, 2021

By dialling 1066, patients can receive emergency care within the ‘golden hour’ in city limits

Mysore/Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals yesterday announced the launch of free ambulance services for emergencies within the city limits of Mysuru.

The free ambulance service would ensure that the family or friends do not need to waste time looking for an ambulance in case of any emergency and simply dial 1066 to access Apollo Hospitals’ Dedicated Emergency Response System (ERS).

An advanced GPRS-enabled ambulance would be immediately dispatched along with trained paramedics equipped with necessary critical care equipment. Time is a critical factor in an emergency and the 24×7 ERS would help ensure that medical aid and support can be easily accessed during the ‘golden hour’ helping to prevent death and disability.

“With this initiative we want to ensure that nothing should stand between a patient facing an emergency and timely treatment. We hope that this facility will help patients’ access treatment within the golden hour and save many lives,” said an Apollo Hospital representative.

“During transfer to the hospital, the patient’s vitals would be monitored and a two-way communication between the ambulance and the hospital would help to ensure a thorough update on the patient’s condition. This method will help the hospital staff prepare to receive the patient and begin treatment with no delays, and prepare concerned departments and facilities such as the Cath Lab, Operating Theatre and ICUs to give the required medical aid to the patient,” the representative added.