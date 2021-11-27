Former State Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli in city

November 27, 2021

‘Values of Sanatana Dharma should be followed, not questioned’

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the values of Sanatana Dharma should be followed and not questioned, Senior High Court Advocate and former State Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli said that Brahmin community has played a major role in safeguarding and promotion of values in the country.

Ashok Harnahalli, who is an aspirant for the post of Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha President, was speaking at the ‘Sneha Milana’ (Get-together) programme organised by Mysuru District Unit of the Mahasabha at Shantiniketana Bhavan in Krishnamurthypuram here recently.

Though an inquisitive attitude is good, however, it is different in the case of Sanatana Dharma where nature is worshipped, he pointed out.

Highlighting the role of Brahmin community in upholding values, he regretted the lack of organisation in the community.

Claiming that baseless allegations are being made against him after he announced his candidature for the Mahasabha President post, Harnahalli said that he sought the blessings of Sringeri Mutt Seer before announcing his candidature.

Contending that the new President will have to deal with many issues, including lack of funds, he said that, apart from being an Advocate, he is also associated with many educational institutions and social service organisations.

Senior Mahasabha Member Dr. Kamala Raman, former District Unit President B.V. Sheshadri, Padma Shri awardee and ‘Sudharma’ Editor Jayalakshmi, community leaders N. Srikantakumar, Shankarnarayan and others were present.