Adapt to changing demands of life: Mysore Varsity VC tells students

November 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that University of Mysore (UoM) is providing impetus for students to shape their future and life, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar expressed disappointment that a significant number of Post-Graduates are demanding jobs closer to their home rather than look for better prospects, pay and perks elsewhere in the State, country or abroad.

He was speaking after inaugurating the workshop on “Youth Empowerment” organised by UoM’s Other Backward Classes Cell (OBC), in association with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri on Thursday.

Pointing out that today is a challenging world, with everyone, especially the youth, needing to get adapted to the ever changing demands of life, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that students have to get qualified successfully and then find suitable jobs amidst cut-throat competition.

Stressing on the need for successfully overcoming stress in this era of fierce competition, he emphasised on the need for qualified persons to learn about maintaining a balance between life and work.

Observing that resilience building is essential to move ahead in life with a positive mindset, he opined that the need of the hour for youths is to develop resilience to any kind of failures and challenges. Calling upon the students to move ahead positively so as to achieve their desired goals, he pointed out that meditation is one way for anyone to reduce stress.

Hoping that the session would be highly beneficial in empowering our youth, he argued that focus on meditation enlightens the bright minds of our students.

Resource person Pari Patri, Founder of PSSM Global, conducted a session on ‘Empowering youth through resilience building, stress management and meditation.’

OBC Cell Co-ordinator Dr. B.V. Suresh Kumar, IQAC Director Dr. N.S. Harinarayana, Organising Secretary Dr. Navitha Thimmaiah and others were present.