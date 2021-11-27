Columnist Gubbigoodu Ramesh’s book ‘Dada Serada Dhaavantagalu’ released

November 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Renowned Film Director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar released noted columnist Gubbigoodu Ramesh’s work titled ‘Dada Serada Dhaavantagalu,’ a collection of the author’s articles, at a programme organised under the joint aegis of Vismaya Book House and Sahitya Loka, at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar said that it is challenging to write columns at a time when curiosity on seeking freshness is fast evaporating. Noting that a book is always like a lit lamp, he said that the author Gubbigoodu Ramesh, who is also a member of the Kannada Development Authority, has done an excellent job in bringing out this book, which is a collection of his column writings.

Pointing out that a columnist must be always alert and keep informed about the latest developments around the world, he said that while it is pertinent to seek freshness, at the same time, it is also important for a columnist to learn the art of transforming the old into new.

Maintaining that though the population of Kannadigas is increasing, the number of Kannada readers is decreasing by the day, he said that this is an alarming trend and Kannadigas should wake up to the realities of life which revolves around our land, language and culture.

Regretting that the cause of Kannada is getting weaker due to dwindling number of Kannada readers, Nagathihalli Chandrashekar reiterated that books are like earthen lamps that provide light and enlightenment and it is important for Kannadigas to develop a liking for reading books.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, in his address, said that more than 1.5 lakh people read Guddigoodu Ramesh’s columns that appear in the Kannada daily Mysuru Mithra, the sister concern of Star of Mysore. The VC hoped that Ramesh would contribute more to Kannada literature.

Author Gubbigoodu Ramesh, who also spoke, said that his columns focused more on contemporary topics, situations and incidents. Asserting that his columns are aimed at improving human bonding, he recalled his experiences with his readers as a columnist.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated ‘Sahitya Loka’ cultural organisation on the occasion. Former MLA Vasu, Sahitya Loka Cultural Organisation President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Prakash Chikkapalya of Vismaya Book House, A.G. Devaraj, LIC P. Chandrashekar and others were present.