UoM to hold K-SET exam on Apr. 25

April 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM), Nodal Agency for the conduct of K-SET exam-2021 (Karnataka State Eligibility Test) for Assistant Professorship in Degree Colleges (Government/aided/unaided), has decided to conduct the exam on Apr.25.

In a communication issued on Thursday, K-SET Convenor Prof. H. Rajashekar said that all preparations have been made to conduct the exam on Apr.25. He pointed out that all Deputy Commissioners, City Corporation Commissioners and the Police Department have been requested to ensure security and safety measures at their respective Nodal Centres for smooth conduct of the test. As COVID-19 cases are on the surge, instructions have been given to all Nodal Officers for safe conduct of the test, he added.

The K-SET-2021 was earlier scheduled to take place on Apr.11. But UoM suddenly announced postponement of the exam on Apr.10, just a day before the exam, due to inevitable circumstances triggered by the spike in COVID-19 pandemic and KSRTC strike.

Nodal Centres

The exam will be conducted in 41 subjects as per UGC guidelines at 11 Nodal Centres across the State. They are: Mysuru, Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

As many as 86,000 candidates have registered for the exam this year. For more details, visit the website: http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.