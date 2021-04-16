S.V. Parameshwara Bhatta Award conferred

April 16, 2021

Bengaluru: Mysuru-born 89-year-old veteran Kannada writer Neeladevi was conferred with the S.V. Parameshwara Bhatta Award for her contribution to Kannada literature, by Prof. S.V. Parameshwara Bhatta (SVP) Pratishtana, Mangaluru, at Kannada Bhavana in Bengaluru recently.

Neeladevi became well-known when her first Kannada Novel ‘Bedi Bandavalu’ (Published in 1959, an adaptation of English novel ‘Jane Eyre’ authored by Charlotte Bronte) was made into Kannada movie of the same name.

During the award ceremony, an exhibition of the profile of Prof. SVP, written by Dr. Veena Bharathi, published in ‘Mayura’ Monthly magazine on the occasion of the Birth Centenary of Prof. SVP (February, 2014) titled ‘Kannadada Abhinava Kaalidasa’ was also held.

Present on the dais were Prof. SVP’s eldest son S.P. Ramachandra, daughter-in-law Usha, SVP Pratishtana President Prof. Vivek Rai, writer & researcher Dr. K.R. Sandhya Reddy, Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha Secretary Vanamala Sampanna Kumar and others.

The event was sponsored by Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha, Ankita Prakashana, Lekhika Saahitya Vedike and a couple of other literary organisations. The Award carried a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, a citation, shawl and a carved wooden Ashoka Pillar.