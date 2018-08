Bengaluru: For the first time, the Raj Bhavan here will open its door to the public for 15 days from today till Aug.30 between 4 pm and 6.30 pm.

Tour guides appointed by the Bhavan administration will take the visitors in groups and introduce them to places like the glass house, royal ballroom, lounge and interiors of Raj Bhavan which will take 20-30 minutes. Visitors have to report 15 minutes early before the given time slot and must carry a valid photo ID proof.