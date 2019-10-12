Rajkumari Maya Devi Urs passes away
News

Rajkumari Maya Devi Urs passes away

October 12, 2019

Mysuru: Rajkumari Maya Devi Urs (75), wife of late C. Krishne Urs and a resident of V.V. Mohalla, passed away on Oct.10 following age related ailments. She was also the princess of Sanand in Gujarat. She leaves behind her daughter Hemamalini Urs, sons Amarendra Urs, Ranjit Dutt Urs and Yudhishtir Urs and a host of relatives and friends. 

Maya Devi was the daughter of Maharajakumari Sujayakanthammani, who was the younger sister of late Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar. Sujayakanthammani was married to Rudradutt Sinh, the erstwhile royal of Sanand. Cremation took place at the Arasu Mandali Sangha crematorium, at the foot of Chamundi Hill last evening.

