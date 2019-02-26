Ram Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme Court to pass order on Mar.5
News

Ram Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme Court to pass order on Mar.5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pass order on March 5 on the issue whether Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute be referred to court-appointed mediator.  

The SC this morning took up for hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case which has been impending for a long time now.

The hearing, which was supposed to be held late last month, was postponed due to the unavailability of Justice S.A. Bobde, who is part of the Five-Judge Constitution bench hearing the case.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi had on Jan.  25 announced a new bench to discuss matters pertaining to the Ayodhya verdict case since the case was earlier supposed to be heard on Jan. 29.

The decision to postpone the date of hearing from Jan. 10 to Jan. 29 was taken owing to Justice U.U. Lalit’s exit from the hearing. Citing the reason behind his recuse from the hearing, Justice Lalit said he had been a lawyer in a related case.

February 26, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching