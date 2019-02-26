Ram Janmabhoomi Case: Supreme Court to pass order on Mar.5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pass order on March 5 on the issue whether Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute be referred to court-appointed mediator.

The SC this morning took up for hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case which has been impending for a long time now.

The hearing, which was supposed to be held late last month, was postponed due to the unavailability of Justice S.A. Bobde, who is part of the Five-Judge Constitution bench hearing the case.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi had on Jan. 25 announced a new bench to discuss matters pertaining to the Ayodhya verdict case since the case was earlier supposed to be heard on Jan. 29.

The decision to postpone the date of hearing from Jan. 10 to Jan. 29 was taken owing to Justice U.U. Lalit’s exit from the hearing. Citing the reason behind his recuse from the hearing, Justice Lalit said he had been a lawyer in a related case.

