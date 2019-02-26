Rahul, Kejriwal salute IAF pilots

New Delhi: The pre-dawn operation has drawn strong political support across the board.

Springing a surprise, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the first this morning to applaud the air-strikes by the IAF across the LoC.

”I salute the pilots of the IAF,” wrote Mr. Gandhi taking to micro-blogging site Twitter.

Kejriwal echoed the same sentiments, saying he was proud of the IAF pilots who have made the country proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan.

”I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan,” Kejriwal tweeted.

