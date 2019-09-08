Ram Jethmalani passes away

September 8, 2019

New Delhi: Ram Boolchand Jethmalani or Ram Jethmalani, one of India’s well-known lawyers and a former Union Minister, died this morning at his home in New Delhi. He was 95. Jethmalani had not been keeping well for the last few months, his son Mahesh said. The legal veteran died at 7.45 am. His last rites will be performed this evening at the Lodhi road crematorium.

A six-time Rajya Sabha member, Jethmalani served as a Union Minister in the United Front and the BJP-led NDA governments. In 2016, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha on RJD ticket. One of the highest-paid lawyers, he announced his retirement from over seven-decade-long career as an advocate in 2017. He died six days before his 96th birthday.

