News

Somanna visiting Lake is a gimmick: MLA

September 8, 2019

Mysuru: When the previous Coalition Government had already sanctioned Rs. 2.9 crore for development works at Kukkarahalli Lake, District Minister V. Somanna inspecting the Lake this morning to check on developments sounds superficial and unnecessary, remarked MLA S.R. Mahesh. “It is a gimmick,” he said. 

Taking a dig at Somanna at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning Mahesh asked the District Minister to implement the projects approved already by the previous government.

Going further, he said that the BJP Government keeps on reiterating that they would not resort to hate politics. He questioned the rationale then behind the cancellation of road development projects in Hunsur, Chamundeshwari, K.R. Nagar, T. Narasipur and Periyapatna Constituencies together worth about Rs. 80 crore for which the tendering process has been already completed by the previous government.

T. Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar, former Mayor R. Lingappa, former Deputy Mayor Shailendra, JD(S) leader Ravichandra Gowda and Corporator SBM Manju were present. 

