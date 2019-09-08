V. Somanna holds meeting with contractors ahead of Dasara

September 8, 2019

Mysuru: With the city contractors threatening to boycott Dasara works for non-payment of pending dues, District Minister V. Somanna held a meeting with contractors at the MCC Old Council Hall here this morning.

Addressing the contractors, Somanna said Dasara was fast approaching and the co-operation of everyone was needed to make the 10-day festival a grand success.

Pointing out that the ‘Naada Habba’ was meant for everyone, Somanna appealed the contractors to extend their full co-operation.

Maintaining that he will make honest and sincere efforts to clear all dues pending to contractors, Somanna assured that he along with the Chief Minister and resolve the problems of the contractors.

Stating that Rs. 10 crore will be released for Dasara works in a couple of days, the Minister once again sought the co-operation of the contractors in making the festival a huge success, while reassuring that the Government will address their issues shortly.

Referring to cleanliness, Somanna said that the city must be kept clean.

Highlighting the role of contractors in the beautification of the city, Somanna took the officials to task for failing to clear garbage that lay in heaps at many points along the ring road.

Reminding the officials of their responsibility in keeping the city clean, with lakhs of tourists visiting the city for Dasara, Somanna questioned Chief Health Officer Dr. Jayanth on why pourakarmikas contractors were not attending the meeting.

Noting that pourakarmikas are key for maintaining the city clean, he asked the MCC health officials to hold a meeting with pourakarmika contractors and also summon the main contractor, who resides at Bengaluru, and remind them on their responsibilities towards Dasara.

Uday, a civil contractor who spoke on behalf of the contractors, claimed that various Government agencies owed more than Rs. 100 crore to contractors in the city. Highlighting the hardship of contractors in the backdrop of long delay in payments and also non-payment in some cases, Uday said that they get only assurances from people representatives every year during Dasara, but nothing much happens on the payment side thereafter.

Responding to the Minister’s plea, he assured that contractors will extend their full co-operation for making the ‘Naada Habba’ a success.

He appealed the Minister to ensure that contractors get justice in all practicality, atleast this year.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Contractors Association office-bearer Chandrashekar, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj and other officials were present.

