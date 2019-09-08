State to have two more Dy.CMs?

September 8, 2019

Bengaluru: Following the example of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where there are five Deputy Chief Ministers (Dy.CMs), in the Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa too is said to be mulling on having two more Dy.CMs in order to maintain caste equations.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, a Kuruba leader and Health Minister B. Sriramulu, a Valmiki Community Scheduled Tribe (ST) leader, are said to be upset over being deprived of the Dy.CM post, as both were keen on getting this important position.

With Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, a Vokkaliga and Laxman Savadi, a Lingayat, taking oath as Dy.CMs, the other top leaders in the BJP, who were eyeing the post, were said to be upset over being kept out.

Eshwarappa and Sriramulu, who are disappointed over not being considered for Dy.CM post, are yet to hold meetings with officials of their concerned departments even after a month of holding office.

CM Yediyurappa, taking note of the resentment among top BJP leaders, is said to be seriously considering appointing two more senior party Legislators as Dy.CMs, with Eshwarappa and Sriramulu, the likely choices.

Yediyurappa is said to be facing challenges from other quarters too, as some senior Ministers in his Cabinet are lobbying for becoming in-charge Ministers of the district of their choice.

With the by-polls for 17 Assembly constituencies likely to take place at the end of the year, the CM is keen on having Eshwarappa and Sriramulu as Dy.CMs is order to maintain caste equations and social chemistry, with the Congress already getting ready for the by-poll.

