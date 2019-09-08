People concerned as cracks resurface on Brahmagiri Hill

September 8, 2019

Madikeri: With heavy rains continuing to lash Bhagamandala for the past few days, after a brief lull, cracks have resurfaced at several spots in Brahmagiri Hill range, thus giving rise to concerns among local residents.

Some of the cracks (chasms) are 1 ft. wide and 2 ft. deep.

Following heavy rains in Brahmagiri Hill range, Bhagamandala and surrounding areas, the storm water is flowing directly through these cracks, which results in the cracks getting wider and deeper.

Although Brahmagiri Hill is more lush green and naturally solid when compared to other hill ranges in Kodagu district, the resurfacing of cracks on the outer surface of the hills are a cause of worry for the people.

If the cracks become wider and deeper, then there is every chance of portions of the hill range collapsing, thus posing a serious threat to the houses of priests located at a close distance from the foot of the Brahmagiri Hill.

This is the second time in less than a month that cracks have surfaced on the outer surface of the Hill, which also gives birth to Cauvery river, the lifeline of crores of people.

Bhagamandala had received more than 12 inch rainfall on a single day three days ago, following which the Triveni Sangama got completely sub-merged and traffic on the Bhagamandala-Iyyengeri and Bhagamandala-Madikeri roads was completely disrupted.

Although heavy rainfall is common in Bhagamandala, the deluge coupled with water force has posed a threat to the Brahmagiri Hill range.

It may be mentioned here that when cracks developed on Brahmagiri Hill for the first time last month, a Geological Survey of India (GSI) team comprising Sunandan Basu and Kapil Sharma had inspected the spots. The team then, after conducting a thorough study of the nature of cracks, had advised the authorities to ensure that storm water does not run through the cracks.

