Traffic fine: First day collection – Rs.1.78 lakh
News

Traffic fine: First day collection – Rs.1.78 lakh

September 8, 2019

Mysuru: The City Police have begun collecting revised penalties for traffic offences from motorists since yesterday. 

According to information provided by the city Police, 162 cases were booked against traffic offenders yesterday yielding a fine of Rs.1,78,500. 

However, the number of cases booked yesterday was lower than 10 percent of the average number of cases booked every day in city. 

Over 1,701 cases were booked on Friday and Rs.2,08,000 was collected in penalty, the number of cases booked on Thursday was 1,631, with the collected penalty being Rs.1,66,600.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching