Traffic fine: First day collection – Rs.1.78 lakh

September 8, 2019

Mysuru: The City Police have begun collecting revised penalties for traffic offences from motorists since yesterday.

According to information provided by the city Police, 162 cases were booked against traffic offenders yesterday yielding a fine of Rs.1,78,500.

However, the number of cases booked yesterday was lower than 10 percent of the average number of cases booked every day in city.

Over 1,701 cases were booked on Friday and Rs.2,08,000 was collected in penalty, the number of cases booked on Thursday was 1,631, with the collected penalty being Rs.1,66,600.