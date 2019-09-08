Dasara 2019 Attractions

September 8, 2019

The Mysuru District Administration is planning a host of events this Dasara to make it a grand festival and a Dasara of common man. Apart from regular programmes and competitions, here is a glimpse of events that await your participation.

Heritage Walk in ethnic dress

Mysuru, Sept. 8 (US)- As part of Dasara Festival, Department of Heritage, Archaeology and Museums has organised a Heritage Walk for public mandatorily in ethnic dress on Oct. 1 at 7.30 am commencing from Town Hall premises.

Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Freemasons Club, Chamaraja Wadiyar circle, Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Chikkagadiyara, Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital, Chamarajendra Technical Institute, Government Ayurveda College and culminate at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute.

There is no age limit for participants.

Registration should be done before 5 pm on Sept. 25 at the Department office at Dasara Expo Grounds. Aadhar Card is mandatory. Contact Ph: 0821-2424671, according to a press release.

Ethnic Hairdo contest

The Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums has organised an Ethnic Hairdo contest for women on Oct. 2 at 11 am at the premises of Dasara Exhibition Authority in city.

The contest will be held under two age groups — 15 to 25 years and 25 to 50 years.

The contest will last for 45 minutes and the ethnic hair-styling should be done on-the-spot without using any readymade aids. The hairdo variants should be ethnic covering various types of knots, braids going back to mythological characters and sculptures. Modern hair-styles are not permitted.

The participating women should also be in ethnic dress and corresponding make-up.

The contest is restricted to a maximum of 25 participants per group. Three prizes and a consolation prize will be awarded for each group with certificates for all participants.

Interested women should register their names at the KEA office with any ID card before 5 pm on Sept. 25. They should report on Oct. 2 at 10 am. For more details call 0821-2424671.

Heritage (Desi) games

Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums has organised a Heritage (Desi) games contest on Oct. 3 at 10 am at the premises of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA).

The contest is open for people of all ages.The games include Kanna Muchhale, Kunte Bille, Snake and Ladder, Marbles, Chowka-Bhara, Tug-of-War, Aliguli Mane, Gunny sack race, Chinni-dhandu and many more to be conducted under the categories 10 to 16 years, 17 to 25 years and above 25 years.

Each participant can take part in a maximum of three games. A maximum of 25 participants are allowed under each group with three prizes and certificate for all.

Interested participants should submit personal details with age proof to the Department office before 5 pm on Sept. 25 and report on Oct. 3 at 9 am. For more details call 0821-2424671.

Selfie with Heritage Building

Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums has organised a ‘Selfie with Heritage Building’ contest. The best three selfies will be awarded cash prizes of Rs. 3,000, Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000.

The selfie should be taken with only one person and the photo should be of size 10×12. There is no age limit. The name, address and two contact phone numbers should be indicated on the back of the photo.

The selfie should be handed over either in person or by post to the Deputy Director, Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums, Indiranagar, Mysore-570 010 before 5 pm on Sept. 25. A soft copy should be mailed to [email protected]

The result of the contest will be announced at the Department Office on Sept. 30 at 5 pm. For more details call 0821-2424671.

Dasara Doll arrangement

Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums has organised a ‘Dasara Doll Arrangement Contest’. People interested to participate should send their details before 5 pm on Sept. 25 to the Department office at Dasara Expo Ground or can e-mail to [email protected]

The panel judges will visit the houses of the participants from Oct. 3 to 6 and select the winners of three prizes of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 2,000 respectively. For more details call 0821-2424671.

Food Mela from Sept. 29

Dasara Food Mela will be held under the aegis of Dasara Food Mela Sub-Committee from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10 at Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds and at the MUDA Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

