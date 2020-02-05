Ram Mandir Trust formed

February 5, 2020

Prime Minister Modi announces in Lok Sabha that the Trust has been named ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Parliament this morning the formation of a Trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November.

“I am happy to announce that in the Cabinet meeting today morning, we took significant decisions on the Ayodhya Trust. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, we have set up a Trust. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will be the name of the Trust. It will be an independent body,” Modi said.

“In India, everyone is a part of one “broad family”, be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Parsis or Jains,” Modi said. “We have taken another big step for Ram Mandir pilgrims. We are allocating over 67 acres of land near the Mandir area to the Trust,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Trust would comprise 15 members, including a Dalit representative who would be in-charge of the entire 67-acre land. In keeping with the rest of the SC order, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has allotted five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board to build a Mosque in Ayodhya.

In its historic judgement on Nov. 9, the Supreme Court had directed the Central Government to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for the setting up of a Trust with a Board of Trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the Trust, the powers of the Trustees, transfer of land to the Trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new Mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

