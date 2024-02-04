Rama Rajya possible only through overall development of girl child: GTD

February 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Gandhi’s idea of ‘Rama Rajya’ can be realised only through the overall development of girl child, said MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) here on Friday.

He was speaking after distributing laptops to the 39 wards of registered construction workers of Chamundeshwari Constituency at an event jointly organised by the Department of Labour and Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at Jaladarshini Guest House.

“Girls, who have been excelling in education must also excel in various other fields to realise the dream of Rama Rajya. Women, who contribute to 50 percent of the working class, have been actively working in various fields including agriculture, animal husbandry, cottage industry, textiles and other fields,” he said.

Citing the example of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has presented the Union Budget for the record sixth time, GTD mentioned that women should take inspiration from the Union Minister and other women achievers to grow in their respective careers.

Adding that education was the only medium through which equality could be established in society, the former Minister said that about 1.09 lakh degree students were distributed with laptops during his tenure as the Higher Education Minister. “Though it was criticised, the move came in handy to the students at a time when the entire world was suffering owing to Covid,” and urged the students to make use of the laptops provided by the State Government to pursue their education.

Devegowda also advised the students to plan their future lives and careers parallel to their education. “Students should conduct thorough research in their subject of interest before to excel in their career,” he said and added that students should also play an active role in preserving the environment and maintaining cleanliness, both inside and outside their house. “Each student should plant at least two saplings in front of their houses,” he said.

District Labour Officer Rajesh Jadhav, Senior Labour Inspector Shashidhar, leaders Channegowda, Satish, Raju, Kumaraswamy and others were present.

Free laptops for 450 students

District Labour Officer Rajesh Jadhav said that Mysuru had a total of 1,79,404 registered construction workers which included 1,42,260 male and 37,144 female workers.

“The Department had invited applications for the distribution of free laptops during which 6,461 applications were received. Based on the total number of laptops allocated to the district, the District-level Committee selected the best 450 students as beneficiaries. Of the total selected, 39 students of Chamundeshwari Constituency, majority of whom have scored more than 90 percent, were distributed laptops on Friday. Measures have been taken to distribute laptops to the beneficiaries in other Constituencies also,” the District Labour Officer added.