Ramdas to decide his next step today

April 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the denial of ticket, BJP Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has said: “I was in mother’s house (BJP) for the last 30 years. Now, I have been driven out from my mother’s house. Hence, I will decide whether to stay in my mother’s house or not, after discussing with the party workers today.”

Speaking to media persons at his home-office in Vidyaranyapuram in city, after holding a meeting of his supporters and party workers for over an hour, Ramdas said: “I will decide only after discussing with all my party workers. The opinion of party workers who have worked for me also counts. Hence, I am also open and won’t meet anybody till a decision is taken on the next course of action.”

Refuses to meet

Even though BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa, along with Mysuru- Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, party observer Rajiv Babbar and former Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) Chairman M.V. Ravishankar, was waiting for Ramdas at his home office, Ramdas though noticed their presence, chose to ignore them and hurriedly exited, after speaking to media persons.

Hence, Srivatsa and others had to return empty handed, even after waiting for half-an-hour.