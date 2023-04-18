‘Ramdas will ensure Srivatsa’s victory’
April 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has exuded confidence that  ‘though disappointed, MLA S.A. Ramdas, who is the senior BJP leader of Mysuru region, will welcome the party’s decision and take a lead in ensuring the victory of BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa in Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency.’

Speaking after congratulating Srivatsa at the party office last evening, Simha said: “Ramdas is a BJP strongman who equates the party with his mother. The party had earlier given ticket to elder son (Ramdas) and now to younger son (Srivatsa). Another ticket aspirant H.V. Rajeev was even made MUDA Chairman considering his service to the party and hence he is not cornered within the organisation. He will also welcome the party’s decision and campaign for Srivatsa.”

