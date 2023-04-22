Ramzan celebrated in city

April 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Muslim brethren celebrated Eid ul-Fitr marking the completion of Holy Month of Ramzan, at various Eidgah Grounds in the city this morning.

Sir Khazi of Mysore Hazrath Maulana Mohammed Usman Shariff, who led the prayers at Eidgah Maidan in Tilak Nagar, told the gathering that “While offering the prayers to the almighty, there should not be any discrimination, as both rich and poor are equal in the eyes of the almighty. A real Muslim is one who submits to the almighty and serves the humanity as the main aim. The Eid should be a symbol of unity and integrity.”

Sir Khazi also prayed for the security and peace in the country, besides spreading the message of communal harmony, brotherhood and for total eradication of hatredness in the country, by involving non-Muslims too in celebrating the festival.

Sir Khazi said “Every Muslim who is economically sound should give 2.5 percent of the amount from his savings to charity called as ‘Zakat’ to the poor and needy and also in the name of ‘Fitr,’ before attending the prayers, so that even the poor can also celebrate the festival.”

Also, a large number of Muslim community members participated in the mass prayers at New Eidgah Grounds, Rajivnagar III Stage, Eidgah Grounds in Ghousia Nagar and various Mosques in the city.

Retired Dean of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Dr. Syed Shakeeb-Ur-Rahman, former Corporator K.C. Showkath Pasha, Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee Chairman Ghayaz Ahmed Akram, former Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig, former Corporator Suhail Baig, social worker Mohammed Mumtaz Ahmed, Congress leaders Showkath Ali Khan, Machi Taj and Tanzeel Faizan, senior journalists Khadri and Afsar Pasha took part in the mass prayers.

Masjid-E-Cutchi Memon

Former Minister and Congress MLA from Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency Tanveer Sait offered prayers at Masjid-E-Cutchi Memon, Ashoka road. He also exchanged festival greetings with Maulana Mufti Mohammed Sultan Saheb on the occasion.