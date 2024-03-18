Ramzan Mela at Meena Bazar from Mar. 23

March 18, 2024

Ramzan Mela will be held from Mar. 23 to Apr. 12 at Meena Bazar on Sawday Road in city.

Secretary of The Meena Bazaar Merchants Association and Social Welfare Committee Afroz Pasha has urged Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda to provide civic amenities and obtain permission from the Deputy Commissioner, City Police Commissioner and MCC Commissioner to provide security, keep the place clean daily, ensure drinking water, toilet facilities and also to provide parking places for visitors.

The Mela will be held from 10 am to midnight under the supervision of Committee Secretary Afroz Pasha, who has called upon all vendors and businessmen to follow instructions from Police and not to pay any donations for the Association. He has asked the businessmen to inform him on Mob: 93798-56537 or Mandi Police on Ph: 0821-2418313, if anyone demands money in the name of donation.