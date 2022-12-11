Rangayana Director seeks land, funds for theatre repertory

December 11, 2022

‘I have cleansed Rangayana despite opposition from ideologically-driven vested interests’

Mysore/Mysuru: Using the platform of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last evening, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, in his welcome address, flayed his critics for opposing him with ulterior motives.

“Criticism started from the day I was appointed as the Director (Dec. 31, 2019) and the shrill grew louder as I assumed charge. These vested interests have ensured that they oppose every step Rangayana has taken for the cause of art and theatre. But I am happy to say that I have discharged my duties effectively without being cowed down by threats and intellectual bankruptcy of the critics,” he said.

“I have taken Rangayana to new heights and have strived day and night, even without any financial support from the Government during COVID-19 and ensured that Rangayana artistes and their families do not sleep hungry. While the CM’s father S.R. Bommai visited Rangayana during Bahuroopi of those days, it is an important milestone with the presence of Basavaraj Bommai as the CM during this Bahuroopi,” he said.

I had a wish of bringing the CM to Rangayana for Bahuroopi and today it has been realised. I don’t mind now if you send me out as my desire has been fulfilled,” he told the CM.

Turning towards his critics, Cariappa said that he has been unfairly targeted though he has done good work and has not allowed any political party to spread ideology like some Directors have done in the past.

“People with left and progressive ideologies tried to disrupt my plans and called me ‘communal and ‘RSS agent’. I am proud to say that RSS has given me culture and nationalistic spirit. I was opposed inside and outside Rangayana. They opposed me for inviting S.L. Bhyrappa and Chakravarthy Sulibele to Rangayana. But their machinations could not deter me and these people do not know the fact that I come from a warrior clan and my family members have served the Army. I am glad that I have cleansed Rangayana,” he said.

Claiming that his first experiment of ‘Parva’ play — based on the novel of the same title by Saraswathi Samman Awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa — earned Rs. 70 lakh so far, Cariappa said that Rangayana got only Rs. 20 lakh from the Government so far.

“Now Rangayana is staging ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ (Real Dreams of Tipu) and we have plans to stage the play across Karnataka and have planned at least 50 shows,” he said, seeking funds from the CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

Cariappa sought the two-acre plot that was under the threat of encroachment for Rangayana. “The land belongs to Rangayana and we have fenced it as some vested interests were plotting to grab the land,” he said.