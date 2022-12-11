Rangayana turning a centre of intellectual debates: CM

December 11, 2022

Basavaraj Bommai formally inaugurates Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival

Mysore/Mysuru: “Let the efforts of Rangayana to introduce the depth of Indianness to the people bear fruits and herald a social change. Unifying themes like these in art, literature and culture are the need of the day and they will enable the people and society to find a new identity,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking after formally inaugurating the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival organised by Rangayana theatre repertory last evening at Kalamandira.

The inauguration of Bahuroopi was scheduled at Vanaranga Open Air Theatre on Rangayana campus but was shifted to Kalamandira due to rain.

“Most of the Universities in the world and the seats of learning, arts and culture including cultural forums like Rangayana are now becoming a centre of intellectual debates, giving space for intellectual fight. This has paved way for new thinking and truth is being told and such debates are playing a crucial role in rekindling people’s thoughts and renewal of culture. Institutions like Rangayana should continue their activities fearlessly to correct the system in the society for a better future,” he noted.

The inauguration of the festival was done in a unique way where the map of India was unveiled by the CM and children dressed in different attires symbolising the rich clothing tradition of various parts of the country. This year, Bahuroopi has been organised with the theme of Indianness

Bommai received roses from the children. District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, Actor Ramesh Aravind, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati and others cheered the children.

Triggering intellectual debate

“Theatres like Rangayana where the land’s rich culture, heritage, language and arts are showcased daily must serve as a force for social change. They must make space for creativity and trigger intellectual debate to build peace. Art, literature and culture must not be stagnant. New ideas must be born and only then, a prosperous and progressive society can be achieved,” Bommai said. He complimented Rangayana for its overarching theme of Indianness.

Complimenting Mysuru for bringing out new things, ideas and always staying ahead, Chief Minister Bommai said that Rangayana Mysuru stands out in unique experiments.

“You must come up with theatre shows that should play an important role in removing social evils. Carry out experiments on humanitarian issues,” he added.

On acting and theatre

Speaking on theatre and acting, Bommai noted that theatre is the best medium to convey what cannot be said in words. “Through acting, we can communicate and make people easily understand issues. Such is the power of theatre,” he said.

Turning to actor Ramesh Aravind, the CM said that he was a natural and simple actor. “An actor should not become conscious of his or her acting. An actor must be real, factual and natural in acting,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion later, actor Ramesh Aravind said that the invisible bond that glues Indians is Indianness.

“Indianness is a combination of many things — culture, music, festivals and many such fundamentals have kept it alive,” he said.

Recalling the contribution of Rangayana, Ramesh Aravind said that the repertory has produced many talents who have gained name and fame.

“I can see here that many artistes have come to Bahuroopi from different States and this will help exchange ideas, knowledge and culture. We get to know many things from others and it makes us knowledgeable. And only knowledge can make us successful,” the actor noted.

District In-charge Minister Somashekar released a souvenir about the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival and Ramesh Arvind released the Bahuroopi Bulletin.