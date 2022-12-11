Peripheral Ring Road for Mysuru city: Global tenders for DPR in January first week

December 11, 2022

Extend Road up to 102 km from existing 72 km keeping in mind city’s growth in 50 to 60 years: MP

Mysore/Mysuru: The project to build Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) received traction yesterday with a meeting convened by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director B.T. Sridhar, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar and other officials.

The meeting held at MUDA Office on JLB Road discussed the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Peripheral Ring Road.

It was decided in the meeting to call tenders for the DPR preparation in the first week of January 2023.

The MP asked the officials to plan the Road in such a way that maximum Government land can be utilised for the project to save from fresh land acquisition. At the same time, the project has to be planned, keeping in mind Mysuru’s growth in the next 50 to 60 years, he directed.

“As far as possible, identify Government land and existing roads for the project and avoid lakes, water bodies, temples and other religious structures and monuments of historical and archaeological value while building the road. If these aspects are taken into consideration while preparing the DPR, many issues can be avoided later,” the MP Pratap Simha said.

Directing the officers to extend the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) up to an area of 102 km or 103 km from the existing 72 km, he said that Sridhar, who has experience in building the 10-lane Highway from Mysuru to Bengaluru could provide valuable inputs to the project.

The MP was informed that the global tenders to prepare the DPR for the Peripheral Ring Road will be floated soon after the approval comes from the Urban Development Department. Qualified DPR-makers for such projects will be entrusted with the task and MUDA has already reserved Rs. 5 crore for the purpose. But the final cost of DPR preparation will be estimated after the Government approval.

Explaining the MUDA’s plan to the meeting, the MUDA Commissioner said that it will be a 45-metre-wide road that requires a total area of 824 acres. 750 metres on either side of the Peripheral Ring Road will be acquired for the Town Planning Scheme which is 27,500 acres of total area. There will be six main lanes and four lanes for the service road, he added.

The Peripheral Ring Road will involve land acquisition on the Mysuru-Bengaluru 10-lane Expressway, agricultural lands on Mysuru-Bannur Road, Mosambayanahalli Road, Dyavalapura Road, Mysuru-Ooty Road, Kadakola-Jayapura Road, Mysuru-Manandavadi Road, KHB Private Layout Road, Jnana Ganga Layout, Ballahalli Layout, Huyilalu-Yelwal Road, Nagawala-Yelwal Road and Yelwal-Paschimavahini Road, the MP said.

Others present during the meeting were Town Planner Member Shesha, Superintending Engineer Channakeshava, Assistant Director Yajnendra, Executive Engineer Kiran Kumar and Assistant Executive Engineers.