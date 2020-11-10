Rare or Rear Shooting !

November 10, 2020

Two years ago, a lady from Kodagu, the land of warriors, came to Mysuru to witness a circus with her family members. She was very much inspired by a person who hit the target by aiming the gun backwards.

After going back to her native Tavalageri village in Virajpet taluk, she literally took up the air rifle to try what that person in the circus company did. Initially, it was not a successful mission as she was missing the target many times. However, after rigorous practice, she achieved success by hitting the bull’s eye with ease.

This is the story of Kallichanda Deena Uthappa, a Kodavathi, who is now a talk of the town for her rare talent. “Guns are not strange to Kodavathis. What started for fun has now become my hobby,” Deena said with the air rifle on her shoulder.

Now, with a rifle placed on the shoulder and pointed backwards at the target, looking at the mirror and bang, the pellet from the air rifle hits right at the target.

While most people are unable to aim the correct way, she effortlessly shoots the target by firing the rifle backwards by ease.

She developed interest in guns since childhood and had participated in coconut shooting competitions during festivals.

“I first saw backward shooting when I went to Bombay Circus during Mysuru Dasara and thought of trying the same when I went back home. Though I started shooting backwards for fun about two years back, I took it seriously six months ago and succeeded. I have now taken it as a hobby,” the 40-year-old said.

Deena practices inside the compound of her house by tying a balloon on a tree at a distance of 35 to 40 ft. Then she will hold a small mirror in her left hand and the air rifle barrel pointing towards the target. Looking at the image of the target in the mirror, she pulls the trigger with her right hand thumb and the next is the pellet hitting the target. “I use the air rifle as it does not flinch. Moreover, it is safe,” she adds.

An Arts Graduate from Cauvery Women’s College at Virajpet, Deena is a multi-faceted personality, who is also a master in handicrafts and has a credit of directing a short film in Kodava language as part of campaign for a multi-speciality hospital in Kodagu.

Kodavas and guns

Kodava community has a long history with guns and historians say that their culture is intrinsically linked with firearms. They (Kodavas) worship guns with other traditional weapons during Kailpodh (Kail Murtha) festival. Kailpodh is a festival similar to Ayudha Puja, where weapons — Guns, Odikathi and Peechekathi — are worshipped. Shooting competitions are a custom during Kailpodh, during which women too participate.

Huttari (Harvest festival) begins with a gun shot in the rice fields. Kodavas also use the gun for the two most important ceremonies of their lives — birth and death. The arrival or a departure of the soul is signalled with gunshots.

Daughter of Kavadichanda Gappu Ganapathi and Kavadichanda Kitty Kaveramma (Mundachadira – Mythadi), Deena is married to Kallichanda Sudhish Uthappa. The couple has two children — Tanvi Uthappa and Dhruv Kariappa.

Thag’rdhi: First Kodava silent short movie

Deena has another feather in her cap of having directed “Thag’rdhi,” the first Kodava silent short movie released in June 2020 under the banner of VOICE of Kodava.

This movie inspired each and every soul of the community. It uplifted the thought that true power lies in the hands of the people to safeguard their culture and pride. Though it was a speechless movie, it communicated many things. She has also directed “Balra Nadel” (Co-directed by Gana Somanna Thadiyangada) and “Nepp’ra Nala” which showcased Kodava culture and tradition. Her films have received widespread appreciation.