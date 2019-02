Rathotsava at Suttur tomorrow

Mysuru: Following are the events to be held tomorrow (Feb.3) as part of the Annual Jathra Mahotsava at Suttur in Nanjangud:

4 am: Karthur Gadduge, Maharudrabhisheka; 6 am: Samsmaranotsava of Guruparampare, Rudrabhisheka at Manthra Maharshi Mahaswamiji Gadduge and 53rd Annual Likhitha Manthra Samsmaranotsava; 6.30 am: Peace-Prayer Friendship March; 7.30 am: Shatsthala Flag Hoisting, Sri Gurusiddeswara Swamiji, Sri Ramayogeeshwara Mutt, Babybetta, Pandavapura taluk. Message – Sri Nagabhushana Shivayogi Shivacharya Swamiji, Sri Bolodi Basaveshwara Shivayogi Samsthana, Bruhanmath, Hebbal, Gangavathi taluk; 8 am: Abhisheka – Rajopachara to procession idol of Adi Jagadguruji.

10.55 am: Rathotsava

11 am: Religious Meet – Sri Siddhalinga Mahaswamiji of Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru and Dr. Sri Swasthisri Lakshmisena Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswamiji of Sri Lakshmisena Digambara Jain Mutt, Kolhapur, will grace the occasion. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda inaugurates. Union Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Anant Kumar Hegde presides. Release of Sri Shivarathreeshwara Panchanga by MLA Dr. Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. MLCs K.C. Kondaiah & Ayanuru Manjunath, MLA Aravind, MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, Davanagere Industrialist S.S. Ganesh and Rekha Ganesh chief guests.

Lectures will be delivered by Sri Mallaiah Swamiji of Sri Shivananda Mutt, Ghodageri, Belagavi district, Rev. Leslie Moras of Catholic Diocese, Mysuru and S.B. Mohammad Darimi of Central Juma Mosque, Mulki, South Canara district.

3 pm: Meeting of the alumni of JSS Hostels at Sri Allamaprabhu auditorium, JSS School Campus.

4 pm: Inauguration of Drawing, Kite and 51st Cattle Fair Competitions – Dr. Sri Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Mahaswamiji of Sukshetra Sri Kodi Mutt Mahasamsthana, Haranahalli and Sri Swami Shivaswarupanandaji of Sri Shivagiri Mutt, Varkal, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, will grace the occasion. Co-operation Minister B.M. Kashempur presides. Inauguration of Cattle Fair by Venkatarao Nadagowda, Minister for Animal Husbandry & Fisheries; Kite Competition by B.Z. Jameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies; Drawing Competition by Rajashekhar Basavaraja Patil, Minister for Mines & Geology; MPs Sanjay Ramachandra Patil & K.R. Arjunan, MLAs Aravind Limbavali, Narasimhanaik (Rajugowda), R. Ganesh & K.Y. Nanjegowda, former Minister M. Shivanna and Sri Narayana Dharamaparipalana (Kerala) Vice-President Tushar Vellapalli chief guests.

6 pm: Maharudrabhisheka; 7 pm: Quiz Competition on ‘Sharana Darshan’; 9 pm: Procession of Portraits of Sri Najundeshwara, Sri Basaveshwara, Sri Yediyuru Siddhalingeshwara, Jagadguru Sri Ishaneshwara Wodeyar, Jagadguru Sri Ghanalinga Shivayogi. Procession of Manthramaharshi Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara Mahaswamiji and Kayaka-Tapaswi Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji.

News 18