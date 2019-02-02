Sudha Murty visits sites of natural disaster; assures help
News

Sudha Murty visits sites of natural disaster; assures help

Madikeri:  Before attending the meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty visited some of the flood-affected areas and interacted with affected families.

Accompanied by officials from the Foundation, Sudha Murty first visited the house of Panathale Janardhan at Devastur village and assured him of building a house. Saddened by the extent of damage caused by floods and landslides, Sudha Murty told the villagers and women that the Foundation would help them rebuild their lives.

Later, she visited the house of Kukkera Palangappa, Devastur Anganwadi and instructed her team to repair the structure. Later, she visited the partially collapsed school building at Devastur and asked the authorities to fully demolish it as the children were studying in a dangerous condition.

Sudha Murty next visited the field of Appaneravanda Chinnavva where villagers urged her to build a poly house (naturally ventilated climate controlled structures) for them to grow vegetables. The team then proceeded towards Mandalapatti Road to reach Soorlabbi School and assured funding from the Foundation.

February 2, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching