Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah is DG, Warship Design Bureau
News

Rear Admiral I.B. Uthaiah is DG, Warship Design Bureau

February 6, 2023

New Delhi: Rear Admiral Ichettira B. Uthaiah has taken over as the Director General of Warship Design Bureau from Rear Admiral Bimal Kumar on Feb. 1, 2023. He earlier held the post of Admiral Superintendent at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Uthaiah is the only Naval officer from Kodagu serving third in the top echelons of the Indian Navy.

On being elevated to Flag Rank, Uthaiah has served as Additional Director General (Technical), Project Seabird and Chief Staff Officer (Technical), at the Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, prior to taking over his current assignment.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy in Nov.1987, Uthaiah is an alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering, INS Shivaji, Lonavala, and holds an M.Tech and M.Phil degrees in addition.

In his 35 years of service, the Rear Admiral has served the Indian Navy in various capacities, with appointments at Warship Design Directorate, Training Academies, Naval Dockyard and at the Command and Naval HQ.

His key staff appointments cover areas of Warship Design, Building and Acquisition; Warship Operation, Maintenance and Repair, Officer Training and Project Management of a mega Marine and Civil Infrastructure Project. His operational and staff appointments include General Manager (Refit) at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, and Principal Director (Ship Production).

He was awarded the Vishist Seva Medal (VSM) for distinguished service at Naval Dockyard and was instrumental in concluding major warship construction contracts with Russian and Indian Shipyards as Principal Director. Uthaiah is married to Ramya, daughter of Maneyapanda Ravi. The couple has a son and a daughter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching