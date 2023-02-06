Christian community members want Mysuru Bishop back

February 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking the return of Mysore Bishop Rev. K.A. William, who has gone on a long leave, hundreds of Christian community members from Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, under the banner of Mysore Diocese Laity Voice, took out a prayer and peace procession in the city yesterday.

The peace march, which commenced from St. Philomena’s Church on Ashoka road, passed through Fountain Circle and LIC Circle before culminating at ‘Sanmaargi’, the new Bishop’s House in Bannimantap, where a memorandum was submitted to Apostolic Administrator Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras.

The protestors, who held placards that carried various messages against false propaganda, demanded immediate action against the priests who were involved in creating nuisance and causing damage to not only Bishop Rev. William, but also to the entire Christian community in general.

Addressing the rally, Community leader Mathew Suresh said that some of the priests were creating disturbances in the community and are making baseless allegations against Bishop Rev.William. Maintaining that the allegations against Rev. William is far from truth, he said that there is no evidence to prove any allegation against the Bishop. If at all there was any allegation, the matter should have been discussed within the four walls, he noted. Stating that the priests who have made the allegations should not have damaged the community by posting the allegations in social media, Suresh demanded immediate return of Rev. William, who he said has gone on a long leave, upset over false and baseless allegations.