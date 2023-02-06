Nine trucks with VVPAT machines to arrive in city on Feb. 13: DC

February 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the State that are due in a couple of months having already begun, the Voter Verification Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be arriving in city on Feb. 13.

Disclosing this after a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the new District Office Complex (Deputy Commissioner’s Office) in Siddarthanagar here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, said that nine trucks carrying 4,274 VVPAT machines from Hyderabad will be arriving in Mysuru on Feb.13 and the representatives of political parties can verify them. Any doubts about the machines can be got clarified on that day itself, he pointed out.

Continuing, Dr. Rajendra said that VVPAT machines are being received by the District Administration officers in Hyderabad and they would be brought to Mysuru under video-recording. Every step of their travel to Mysuru can be checked, he said adding that upon arrival of VVPAT machines, a mock poll would be conducted.

Noting that Mysuru district will have 2,905 polling booths, he said the process of addition and deletion of names in the electoral roll was under process. The special summary revision of electoral roll-2023 for publication of integrated draft electoral rolls and enrolment of eligible youths in the voters list was organised in the district in November last year, the DC added.