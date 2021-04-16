Rectify blunder by ‘software’ in property tax collection

April 16, 2021

Sir,

We read in newspapers that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has increased property tax by 15 percent compared to 2020-21. I reside at House No. 688, 12th Main, T.K. Layout.

Last year I had paid Rs. 7,679 towards tax. Accordingly, I calculated the rise of tax by 15%. The increase in amount was Rs.1,151 totalling to Rs.8,830. When I saw it in MCC website it was showing Rs. 12,244. The rise was exactly by 60%.

I came to know that the software was developed by a new company in Bijapur (Vijayapura). The engineer who had developed the tax structure, while giving ‘addition’ command, it appears has given ‘multiply’ command!! The company has not revised the software nor have the MCC engineers made any test check. As a result, this blunder has occurred. So, will the City Corporation authorities immediately look into the matter, correct the blunder and enable us to remit the property tax online?

– P.S. Chandranna, T.K. Layout, 14.4.2021

