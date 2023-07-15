Registration for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme from July 19

July 15, 2023

Bengaluru: Ending speculations on the probable date of launch of ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme (Rs. 2,000 financial assistance to woman head of every family), the Government is going to start registration for its ambitious ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the Congress, from July 19.

Announcing this at a press meet at Vidhana Soudha here this morning, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the scheme,which aims to give Rs. 2,000 every month as financial assistance (monetary benefit) to the woman family head of each household, will be launched on July 19 and the registration will start from the same day.

Pointing out that the woman head of a family (the name of the woman mentioned in the Ration Card) will be credited with Rs. 2,000 to her bank account every month, Hebbalkar said that the registration can be done at KarnatakaOne, BangaloreOne, GramaOne, Bapuji Service Centres and the like. This apart, those who are finding difficulties in use of technology, can register through ‘Prajapratinidhi’ (Government identified volunteers), who are appointed in every Gram Panchayat. Pointing out that the beneficiary, ‘Yajamaani’ (Woman head) as mentioned in the Ration Card, will be informed about the date, time and place of Registration, she said that the beneficiaries can also call Helpline 1902 or send SMS/WhatsApp to

81475-00500. All the beneficiaries of the ‘Gruha Lakhsmi’ scheme, will be credited Rs. 2,000 to their respective Bank account on Aug. 16 or 17, she added.