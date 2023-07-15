Forest Minister Khandre wants to make Mysuru plastic-free

July 15, 2023

To discuss Dasara-2023 at tomorrow’s meeting in city

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre has announced plans to declare five cities, including Mysuru, as ‘plastic-free’ in the State.

Efforts are being made to effectively implement the law that bans single-use plastic, as per the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Act 2011 and Amendment Rules 2016.

Khandre shared these details with the media after seeking the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt, located near the foot of Chamundi Hill in the city, this morning. Furthermore, he mentioned that discussions are underway to designate Mysuru, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Dharmasthala as ‘plastic-free’ cities. By fostering collaboration between Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and respective Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), effective implementation of the law can be achieved, he noted.

To promote a ‘plastic-free’ environment atop Chamundi Hill, the authorities have been directed to establish guidelines. Additionally, financial support will be provided to cloth bag manufacturers, as they offer a viable alternative to plastic carry bags. A committee will be formed to ensure the proper enforcement of the law and hold individuals accountable for their use of plastic, stated Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Moreover, an Elephant Task Force will be established in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara districts. This Task Force will be responsible for managing incidents involving elephants straying into human settlements.

Zero-tolerance policy

When questioned about corruption allegations within the Forest Department, particularly against the Conservator of Forest of Bandipur National Park, Khandre emphasised a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption. Two Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) have already been suspended and further action will be taken against other officers after Departmental inquiry.

Addressing the issue of human-animal conflict, the Minister highlighted the installation of railway barricades as elephant-proof trenches. Although the cost of this measure is substantial, with a total length of 640 km and 330 km already laid, the State Government has allocated Rs. 120 crore in the budget. Rs. 50 crore will be sought from the Central Government, he added.

Dasara meeting

Khandre revealed that all matters concerning the upcoming Dasara festival will be discussed in a meeting scheduled for tomorrow (July 16) in the city. Tomorrow, he has a scheduled visit to Chamundi Hill at 10.30 am.

Following that, at 11.15 am, he will proceed to Congress office in city where he will hold a meeting with the party office-bearers. Subsequently, at 12.30 pm, he will visit Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram to conduct a meeting with Forest Department officials, the Mysuru District Minister and Legislators.