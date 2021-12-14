Reintroduce city bus services on these routes

December 14, 2021

Sir,

Right now Coronavirus is under control in Karnataka and the life of common man is slowly returning to normalcy.

At present Pre-Primary, Primary and High Schools, Pre-University and Degree Colleges have been functioning with full strength. But due of lack of city bus facilities in the morning, School and College students as well as officials are finding it difficult to reach their places in time.

City buses No. 10A, 11R, 11RG belonging to Kuvempunagar bus depot, No. 15 belonging to Bannimantap depot and No.11R belonging to Satagalli depot which was suspended long back due to lack of passengers during Corona are not operating even today.

As such one can witness large crowd of passengers in the morning at Goblimara bus stop, J.P. Nagar. Some buses which come almost full from J.P. Nagar last bus stop will not provide stop at Goblimara bus shelter putting passengers to hardship.

So, I request the KSRTC City Division authorities on behalf of general public to look into the problem urgently and reintroduce the above mentioned buses at the earliest.

– Parashivamurthy, J.P. Nagar, 7.12.2021

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]