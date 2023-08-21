Release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu: No Expressway block; BJP stages protest in Mandya

August 21, 2023

Mandya: Denouncing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini Dams despite the prevailing water scarcity in the region, a gathering of over 500 BJP activists, including MPs, MLAs and various individuals, staged a protest in Mandya this morning.

Forgoing the earlier planned location of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, the demonstrators congregated at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle within Mandya town. Positioning themselves in a sit-in demonstration at the Circle, the protesters vociferously decried the State Government’s decision to release water to Tamil Nadu amidst a dearth caused by insufficient rainfall. Their attempt to set fire to an effigy was promptly thwarted by a substantial Police presence at the scene.

Sumalatha Ambarish, MP of Mandya, emphasised the incongruity of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu while the local populace grapples with limited access to drinking water and the agricultural sector faces challenges due to water scarcity.

Sumalatha urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to intervene and instruct the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) officials to suspend the water release.

Notably, the water level of KRS Dam, the source of Cauvery water discharge to TN, remains below capacity due to inadequate rainfall, the MP stated.

A heavy Police contingent, headed by Southern Range DIGP Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah and accompanied by Mandya SP N. Yatish, Additional SP Thimmaiah and other law enforcement officers, were present to avert any untoward incidents.

Participating in the demonstration were Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan, MLA of Krishnaraja Constituency in Mysuru T.S. Srivatsa, former Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, BJP Mandya District President C.P. Umesh, leaders Dr. Siddaramaiah, Ashwath Narayan, Jayaram, Sachidananda and Dr. Indresh among others. Protest was on when we went to the press at 1.30 pm.