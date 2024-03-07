Release of water to Tamil Nadu: Vatal Nagaraj stages protest in city
News

Release of water to Tamil Nadu: Vatal Nagaraj stages protest in city

March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order directing Karnataka to release Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu (TN), Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj staged a protest near Hardinge Circle on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road  in city yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vatal Nagaraj said that at a time when Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, CWMA’s order is not only unscientific but also unjust.

Maintaining that continuous release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu has led to depleting water level in KRS Dam, Nagaraj said that the CWMA must revisit its order in the wake of severe drought and thus come to the rescue of Karnataka farmers and as well as the people, who are a distressed lot.

Pointing out that the people in Karnataka were finding it difficult even to get drinking water in the wake of water crisis that has hit the State, he wanted the Karnataka Government to move Supreme Court against CWMA for issuing lopsided orders regarding release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Urging the Karnataka Government to execute the Mekedatu drinking water project, he demanded the Centre to grant approval for the same. He also demanded a law to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in                                             private companies.

Pro-Kannada activists Thayur Vittalamurthy, B.A. Shivashankar, Chandrashekar, Zia Nasir, Tejesh Lokesh Gowda and others  were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching