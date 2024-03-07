Release of water to Tamil Nadu: Vatal Nagaraj stages protest in city

March 7, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) order directing Karnataka to release Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu (TN), Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj staged a protest near Hardinge Circle on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road in city yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vatal Nagaraj said that at a time when Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, CWMA’s order is not only unscientific but also unjust.

Maintaining that continuous release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu has led to depleting water level in KRS Dam, Nagaraj said that the CWMA must revisit its order in the wake of severe drought and thus come to the rescue of Karnataka farmers and as well as the people, who are a distressed lot.

Pointing out that the people in Karnataka were finding it difficult even to get drinking water in the wake of water crisis that has hit the State, he wanted the Karnataka Government to move Supreme Court against CWMA for issuing lopsided orders regarding release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Urging the Karnataka Government to execute the Mekedatu drinking water project, he demanded the Centre to grant approval for the same. He also demanded a law to reserve jobs for Kannadigas in private companies.

Pro-Kannada activists Thayur Vittalamurthy, B.A. Shivashankar, Chandrashekar, Zia Nasir, Tejesh Lokesh Gowda and others were present.