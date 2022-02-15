Relief cheques distributed to families of COVID victims
February 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: MLA L. Nagendra distributed relief cheques of Rs.1 lakh each announced by the State Government to the family members of COVID victims at his office in Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur road here on Monday.

Nagendra said that though the Government cannot provide lasting relief to the families of the COVID dead, it is laudable that the Central and State Governments have announced monetary relief. Maintaining that 360 people died of the deadly virus in Chamaraja Assembly segment, Nagendra said that the families of  84 victims  have been distributed Rs.1 lakh cheque as a first step. Noting that the Centre has paid its Rs.50,000 by remitting the amount directly to the Bank account of a family member of the victim through RTGS mode of remittance, the MLA said that it is satisfactory to note that the pandemic is easing out.

Lauding Prime Minister Modi for deft handling of COVID crisis in the country, he said that the entire world is now looking at India for controlling the pandemic. Chamaraja BJP leaders Somashekar Raju, Puneeth, Kumargowda, Dinesh Gowda, Pramod, Pushpa  Venkatesh and Praveen were present.

