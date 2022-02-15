‘Youths engaged in agriculture finding it hard to get brides’

February 15, 2022

Mandya Nehru Yuva Kendra Accounts Officer Basavaraj at MGP’s awareness-cum-interaction programme on ‘Role of Consumer Youth Clubs in Nation-Building’

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that youths engaged in agriculture are finding it hard to find brides as parents are reluctant to have a marriage alliance with agriculturists for their daughters, Mandya Nehru Yuva Kendra Accounts Officer Basavaraj said that this has resulted in many youths slipping to depression.

He was speaking at the monthly awareness-cum-interaction programme on ‘Role of Consumer Youth Clubs in Nation-Building,’ organised by Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) in Yadavagiri here on Sunday.

Pointing out that it is the res-ponsibility of Nehru Yuva Kendra to engage youths from both the sexes in nation-building, Basavaraj said that youths can form men and women’s associations and get registered with Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Noting that the Kendra imparts skill training for youths, he said that youths can become self-employed after getting trained.

Maintaining that our older generations were more knowledgeable even if they were less educated and took to farming, he bemoaned that the concept of joint family was fast vanishing.

Expressing concern that agriculture is being increasingly ignored by the present generation, he said that youths from Mandya, who were more interested in farming, are now turning away from it.

Expressing concern that youths are slipping into depression over finding suitable jobs and brides, he said it is high time that intellectuals and activists think seriously over the issue.

Observing that the farming sector is facing a crisis in the country, he said that everyone should remember that we cannot have food if farming is stopped.

Noting that the society must take measures to ensure that youths engaged in agriculture and servicemen guarding the country’s borders are treated with dignity, he called upon the youth community to make good use of Government programmes for imbibing a patriotic spirit.

He also lauded the Parishat for raising consumer issues whenever the consumers feel cheated.

MGP President Shivamurthy, S.V. Manjunath and others attended the programme.