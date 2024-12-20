Remembering C.M. Poonacha of Kodagu: A Member of the Constituent Assembly of India

December 20, 2024

Mysuru: The country is celebrating the 75th year of our Republic and also the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. There was also a debate in the Parliament on the “Glorious Journey of 75 Years of The Constitution of India” which was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Dec. 13.

As part of celebrating 75th anniversary of the Constitution, a first-of-its-kind museum was established at the OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana. The museum has a collection of memorabilia documents, photographs and artwork related to the history of India in general and drafting of the Constitution of India in particular.

The museum was inaugurated on Nov. 26, 2024 declared as Constitution Day. On the occasion, the museum authorities invited the descendants of the Framers of the Constitution to participate in the event at the Jindal Global University.

Coorg, now known as Kodagu, was a kingdom and later came under the rule of the British. After independence, Coorg was also represented in the Constituent Assembly.

C.M. Poonacha, former Chief Minister of Kodagu, was in the Constituent Assembly as a representative of Kodagu.

As children of C.M. Poonacha, the Museum authorities invited C.P. Belliappa and his sister Dr. Kavery Poonacha Nambisan to represent their father who was a Member of the Constituent Assembly and was one of the signatories to the Constitution.

C.M. Poonacha was probably one of the youngest members at age 36 to sign the national document — The Constitution of India.

It is noteworthy that the busts of 300 signatories to the Constitution are on display in the museum. Among them is naturally that of C.M. Poonacha (see picture). The museum has an AI generated image of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Father of Constitution of India, which allows visitors to ask questions which Dr. Ambedkar answers.

[Source: Coffeeland News, Madikeri, dated 13.12.2024]